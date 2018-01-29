UNICEF seeks $3.6bn to provide assistance for children in Nigeria, 50 other countries – Vanguard
UNICEF seeks $3.6bn to provide assistance for children in Nigeria, 50 other countries
ABUJA – THE United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund, UNICEF, Monday called on the international community to help raise $3.6bn for the provision of life-saving humanitarian assistance, this year, to about 48 million children in Nigeria …
