Unidentified NYSC Members Dies In Auto Crash – Please Help Spread The News So He Could Be Identified
A corp member lost his life yesterday in an auto crash and he is yet to be identified by his friends or family so his corps could be buried in peace. According to the sad story shared by a concerned Instagram user;
‘Ebere Christian had an accident today at Numba Suleja along Minna road, He’s a youth Copper and he died instantly any body who know about his relatives should go Suleja Hospital or contact 07052049057’…
Please guys, help out.
