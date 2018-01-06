 Unidentified NYSC Members Dies In Auto Crash – Please Help Spread The News So He Could Be Identified | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Unidentified NYSC Members Dies In Auto Crash – Please Help Spread The News So He Could Be Identified

Posted on Jan 6, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

A corp member lost his life yesterday in an auto crash and he is yet to be identified by his friends or family so his corps could be buried in peace. According to the sad story shared by a concerned  Instagram user;

‘Ebere Christian had an accident today at Numba Suleja along Minna road, He’s a youth Copper and he died instantly any body who know about his relatives should go Suleja Hospital or contact 07052049057’…

Please guys, help out.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.