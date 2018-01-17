 UNILAG to begin 50th convocation ceremonies Feb. 19 – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
UNILAG to begin 50th convocation ceremonies Feb. 19 – Vanguard

UNILAG to begin 50th convocation ceremonies Feb. 19
The University of Lagos (UNILAG) says it will begin its 50th convocation ceremonies for the 2016/2017 academic session on Feb. 19. Professor Ołuwatoyin Temitayo Ogundipe. The institution's Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, disclosed this on
