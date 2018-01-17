UNILAG to begin 50th convocation ceremonies Feb. 19

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) says it will begin its 50th convocation ceremonies for the 2016/2017 academic session on Feb. 19. The institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of the yearly interaction with newsmen on Tuesday in Lagos. He however said the four-day convocation […]

The post UNILAG to begin 50th convocation ceremonies Feb. 19 appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

