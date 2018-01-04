UNILAG to re-brand, says VC – Naija247news
Naija247news
UNILAG to re-brand, says VC
The Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG),Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, plans to reposition and rebrand the university. Ogundipe told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Lagos that the move would improve on the institution's …
