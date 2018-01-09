Union Bank’s rights issue records 120% subscription

UNION Bank of Nigeria Plc. (Union Bank), one of Nigeria’s long-standing and most respected financial institutions has announced that the Bank successfully raised N49.7 billion through a Rights Issue which closed on October 30, 2017 with subscriptions recorded at 120%. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) concluded the share […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

