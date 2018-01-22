Unit formed to eliminate muggings in Nairobi – Capital FM Kenya
|
Capital FM Kenya
|
Unit formed to eliminate muggings in Nairobi
Capital FM Kenya
By JEMIMAH MUENI, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 22 – Nairobi County Chief Security Officer Tito Kilonzo has formed an anti-mugging unit to deal with suspects who have been terrorizing members of the public within the Central Business District. Kilonzo pledged to …
Mike Sonko forms City Hall wing to curb mugging
Kenyans express mixed reactions to Sonko's anti-mugging squad detectives
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!