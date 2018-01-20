United keep up chase, Arsenal and Chelsea hit four – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
United keep up chase, Arsenal and Chelsea hit four
Eyewitness News
With leaders Manchester City facing Newcastle United later on Saturday, United have closed the gap to nine points, for a few hours at least. Manchester United's Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku (L) vies with Burnley's English defender James Tarkowski …
EPL: Martial secures crucial win for Manchester United
Man United Beats Burnley as Martial Stakes His Claim Ahead of Sanchez Arrival
Martial strikes as United await Sanchez arrival
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!