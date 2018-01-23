University Of Ibadan Expelled Student Charges Management To Court.

A student of the University of Ibadan by name Olatinwo Philip who was expelled by the school management some time back has sued the university authority to court. Mr. Olatinwo Phillip finalized all ongoing Legal Consultation and proceeded to the Federal High Court, Ibadan to officially initiate a legal process to demand for his reinstatement …

The post University Of Ibadan Expelled Student Charges Management To Court. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

