 University Of Ibadan Expelled Student Charges Management To Court.
University Of Ibadan Expelled Student Charges Management To Court.

Posted on Jan 23, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

A student of the University of Ibadan by name Olatinwo Philip who was expelled by the school management some time back has sued the university authority to court. Mr. Olatinwo Phillip finalized all ongoing Legal Consultation and proceeded to the Federal High Court, Ibadan to officially initiate a legal process to demand for his reinstatement …

