University Of Ilorin 1st Semester Continuous Assessment Timetable Out 2017/2018.

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

This is to inform all students of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) has published the harmattan (first) semester timetable for continuous assessment for the 2017/2018 academic session.   The details of the timetable is contained below; UNILORIN 1st Semester Continuous Assessment Timetable 2017/18 Click Here >>> unilorin-1st-semester-continuous-assessment-timetable-2017-2018 (1) To see related post click here Note: We …

