University Of Ilorin 2017/2018 New Students Resumption Date Announced.

The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) wishes to inform all freshers that the management has announced the resumption date for the 2017/2018 Academic Session. All fresh students (100 and 200) are expected to resume on Saturday the 6th of January 2018. Lectures will commence for all Freshers on Monday the 8th of January 2018. All …

The post University Of Ilorin 2017/2018 New Students Resumption Date Announced. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

