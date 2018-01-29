University Of Lagos Notice To Graduating Students On Forthcoming Convocation Ceremony.

The University of Lagos wishes to inform all graduating students that ahead of the forthcoming Convocation Ceremonies, all graduating students who wish to be part of the academic procession at the event are to make payment for academic gown. Each graduating student is expected to pay as follows: Academic Outfit First Degree Masters Degree, PGD, M.Phil …

The post University Of Lagos Notice To Graduating Students On Forthcoming Convocation Ceremony. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

