 University Of Lagos PT Supplementary Admission Form On Sale 2017/2018. | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

University Of Lagos PT Supplementary Admission Form On Sale 2017/2018.

Posted on Jan 12, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

This is to inform all interested part-time students of the University of Lagos, (UNILAG) Institute of Continuing Education (ICE) thwt the management has announced the sales of the Supplementary Part-Time Degree Admission forms for the 2017/2018 academic session. The UNILAG Part-Time Degree Supplementary admission form is only open to candidates applying in the Faculty of Art …

The post University Of Lagos PT Supplementary Admission Form On Sale 2017/2018. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.