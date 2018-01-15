 University to consider Obasanjo for appointment after completing PhD – Premium Times | Nigeria Today
University to consider Obasanjo for appointment after completing PhD – Premium Times

University to consider Obasanjo for appointment after completing PhD
Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, is among 14, 771 persons expected to receive honours at the 7th convocation of National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Prof. Abdalla Adamu, NOUN's Vice-Chancellor, has said. The former president is expected to
