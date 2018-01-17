 Unknown Persons Kill Herdsman In Ekiti | Nigeria Today
Unknown Persons Kill Herdsman In Ekiti

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Unknown persons have allegedly killed a herdsman in a village in Ekiti state. The herdsman identified as Babuba Denji was reported killed on Monday by suspected Benue State indigenes in Ekiti, sparking tensions in the Oke Ako and Irele communities in Ikole LGAs of the state. According to The Nation, the incident caused Governor Ayodele […]

