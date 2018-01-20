 UNN graduate Ugochukwu releases gospel hit song ‘Izurukaeme’ – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

UNN graduate Ugochukwu releases gospel hit song ‘Izurukaeme’ – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 20, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vanguard

UNN graduate Ugochukwu releases gospel hit song 'Izurukaeme'
Vanguard
An upcoming gospel artist and graduate of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Mr. Ugochukwu Udeh, has released a gospel hit song titled 'Izurukaeme.' The song which aims at worshiping God, also enjoins all Christians to come to God with praises because

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.