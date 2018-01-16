 UNN Student Creates Motorcycle from Palm Fronds and Fibre | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

UNN Student Creates Motorcycle from Palm Fronds and Fibre

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in News | 0 comments

“I was in school today, UNN to be precise, and I happened to witness an unusual sight some 40metres away from where I stood. At first I thought it was an awkward load that was on the wheelbarrow, but on a closer view I noticed it was actually a Motorcycle made from Palm fronds and […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.