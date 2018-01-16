Unrest in Cameroon fuels cocoa smuggling to Nigeria – Reuters
Unrest in Cameroon fuels cocoa smuggling to Nigeria
EKOK, Cameroon (Reuters) – Unrest in Cameroon's English-speaking regions, the central African nation's cocoa-growing heartland, is fuelling bean smuggling into neighbouring Nigeria, farmers and buyers said on Tuesday. FILE PHOTO – A farmer works on …
Cameroon: Telcar cocoa wishes to purchase 100000 tons of cocoa during the 2018-2019 campaign
