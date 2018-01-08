 UPDATE 1-Angola’s kwanza set for major fall as dollar peg ends – Reuters Africa | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

UPDATE 1-Angola’s kwanza set for major fall as dollar peg ends – Reuters Africa

Posted on Jan 8, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

UPDATE 1-Angola's kwanza set for major fall as dollar peg ends
Reuters Africa
LUANDA, Jan 8 (Reuters) – Angola's kwanza is set for a big fall on Tuesday when the central bank abandons its dollar peg, the latest in a string of policy and personnel changes by President Joao Lorenco since he came to power in Africa's number two oil
Angola's president says austerity key to economic recoveryReuters
Angola joins long list of oil nations in ditching Dollar pegMacau Daily Times
Angolan leader denies tensions with predecessor despite clean-up campaignNews24
Xinhua
all 8 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.