UPDATE 1-Nigeria unlikely to hold interest rate meeting next week -c.bank sources – Reuters
|
UPDATE 1-Nigeria unlikely to hold interest rate meeting next week -c.bank sources
Reuters
ABUJA, Jan 19 (Reuters) – Nigeria's central bank is unlikely to hold an interest rate setting meeting on Jan. 22 as scheduled because several new members of the monetary policy committee (MPC) have yet to be approved by lawmakers, two central bank …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
