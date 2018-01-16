 UPDATE 1-Nigerian inflation slowed for 11th month in Dec, stats chief says – Reuters | Nigeria Today
Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in Business


TODAY.NG

UPDATE 1-Nigerian inflation slowed for 11th month in Dec, stats chief says
Reuters
ABUJA, Jan 16 (Reuters) – Annual inflation in Nigeria slowed for the 11th month in a row in December, to 15.37 percent from 15.90 percent a month before, the head of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a tweet on Tuesday. Yemi Kale also
