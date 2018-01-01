UPDATE 1-Oman 2018 state budget lifts spending; little to reassure rating agencies – Reuters
|
Al-Arabiya
|
UPDATE 1-Oman 2018 state budget lifts spending; little to reassure rating agencies
Reuters
DUBAI, Jan 1 (Reuters) – Oman's state budget for 2018, approved by ruler Sultan Qaboos on Monday, boosts spending at the expense of running a large deficit, despite increasing concern among credit rating agencies about the health of the country's …
Oman 2018 state budget boosts spending, keeps deficit flat
Oman projects a budget deficit in 2018 on low oil price
Oman unveils expansionary budget for 2018 with similar deficit to 2017
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!