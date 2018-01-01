 UPDATE 1-Oman 2018 state budget lifts spending; little to reassure rating agencies – Reuters | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

UPDATE 1-Oman 2018 state budget lifts spending; little to reassure rating agencies – Reuters

Posted on Jan 1, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Al-Arabiya

UPDATE 1-Oman 2018 state budget lifts spending; little to reassure rating agencies
Reuters
DUBAI, Jan 1 (Reuters) – Oman's state budget for 2018, approved by ruler Sultan Qaboos on Monday, boosts spending at the expense of running a large deficit, despite increasing concern among credit rating agencies about the health of the country's
Oman 2018 state budget boosts spending, keeps deficit flatAl-Arabiya
Oman projects a budget deficit in 2018 on low oil priceGuardian (blog)
Oman unveils expansionary budget for 2018 with similar deficit to 2017The National
Gulf Digital News
all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.