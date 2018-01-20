 US Government officially Shuts Down | Nigeria Today
US Government officially Shuts Down

The US Government has officially shutdown at midnight Friday following the inability by the Republican and Democratic senators to reach a compromise on the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) programme and build a wall along the Mexican border. Congress also failed to reach an agreement to a limit on how much Congress could […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

