US Government officially Shuts Down

The US Government has officially shutdown at midnight Friday following the inability by the Republican and Democratic senators to reach a compromise on the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) programme and build a wall along the Mexican border. Congress also failed to reach an agreement to a limit on how much Congress could […]

