US govt shutdown after Senate fail to agree on immigration

The United States government on Saturday shut down, after members of the country Senate failed to reach an agreement on government spending and immigration.

Opposition Democrats in the Senate joined to block a bill that would have kept the government running for another four weeks in a late-night vote,

Details Later…

The post US govt shutdown after Senate fail to agree on immigration appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest