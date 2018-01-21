US Govt Shutdown

The United States government shut down at midnight on Friday after Democrats and Republicans, locked in a bitter dispute over immigration and border security, failed to agree on a last-minute deal to fund its operations. In a late-night session, senators blocked a bill to extend government funding through Feb. 16. The bill needed 60 votes […]

