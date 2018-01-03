US Homeland chief: Wait and see on citizenship for immigrants

The Trump administration would consider immigration legislation that includes a pathway to citizenship for hundreds of thousands of young people, the U.S. Homeland Security secretary said Tuesday, while emphasising no decision on that issue has been made and a border wall remains the priority. Congress is considering three options, including citizenship or permanent legal…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post US Homeland chief: Wait and see on citizenship for immigrants appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

