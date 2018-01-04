US requests UN emergency talks on Iran on Friday
The United States has requested a UN Security Council emergency meeting on the deadly unrest in Iran to be held on Friday, diplomats said.
Washington asked that the meeting be scheduled at 3:00 pm (2000 GMT).
A total of 21 people died and hundreds were arrested in five days of unrest that began on December 28 as protests over economic woes quickly turned against the regime in Tehran as a whole, with attacks on government buildings and police stations.
