US Threat Boosting Pakistan Cooperation With China, Russia, Turkey

United States President, Donald Trump has disclosed that he will withhold aid to Pakistan. In this piece, KINGSLEY OPURUM examines how US threat has strengthened Pakistan’s diplomatic ties with China, Russia and Turkey Donald Trump opened the New Year by threatening to withhold aid to Pakistan, a longtime US ally, accusing Islamabad of “giving us […]

The post US Threat Boosting Pakistan Cooperation With China, Russia, Turkey appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

