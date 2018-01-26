Used Condoms And Semen Clean Ups – A Day In The Life Of Harvey Weinstein’s Assistant

If you thought being the White House Press Secretary and having to lie on behalf of Trump every day was a kak gig, think again.

Sandeep Rehal worked at The Weinstein Company for two years between 2013 and 2015, and she’s now filed a lawsuit in a Manhattan federal court.

Her long list of grievances left her “demeaned and terrified”, having to be available at all hours of the day to cater to “Harvey Weinstein’s sexual appetites and activities, and catering to his demeaning and often abusive family members”.

From what we have learnt these past few months, his was quite the sexual appetite. Some of the sordid details via the Daily Beast:

Rehal’s duties included preparing for and cleaning after Weinstein’s “extremely prolific sexual encounters.” She claims that didn’t spare her from experiencing unwanted sexual advances as well. Weinstein touched her thigh when she wore skirts to work, according to Rehal’s lawsuit, and began rubbing her between her thighs when she switched to wearing pants. When Rehal began sitting cross-legged to prevent his advances, she said Weinstein touched the back of her legs and butt. “You used to dress so cute and now what’s going on?” he allegedly asked after Rehal began wearing pants to discourage his advances.

Rehal was also subject to verbal abuse, including being called a “cunt” or “pussy,” according to her suit. “What’s wrong Sandeep, is the tampon up too far today?” Weinstein would ask her.

Oh, I should have dropped a bad language warning up top. My bad.

Rehal also alleges that she had to set up an apartment for the sole purpose of facilitating Harvey’s sexual encounters, and having to manage his erectile dysfunction drugs.

Then there’s the bit about the couch:

“Another ‘task’ Ms. Rehal was forced to do to aid Harvey Weinstein’s sexual encounters was to clean up the semen on the couch in Harvey Weinstein’s office,” sometimes as many as three times a week when the mogul was in New York, according to the suit. “She also had to pick up his used condom, and clean up rooms before housekeeping personnel would do their work.”

Well, there goes my desire for brekkie.

Rehal quit in February 2015, and must have thoroughly enjoyed watching Harvey’s world collapse around him.

She is suing for damages with regards discrimination and harassment, as well as claims that Harvey violated New York City’s Human Rights Law..

Wouldn’t it be nice to see Harvey in court, charged with a crime that could put him behind bars?

[source:dailybeast]

