Uyo stands still as Rangers dare Akwa United in league's opener
Vanguard
Uyo stands still as Rangers dare Akwa United in league's opener
Vanguard
After months of waiting, and weeks of preparations, the 2018 Nigeria Professional Football League season begins this weekend at various centres across the country. Every club in the land look ready for the commencement of hostilities as they have put …
Akwa United, Enugu Rangers headline NPFL opening weekend
