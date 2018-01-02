Vagrant Bags 1 Year In Prison Over Phone Theft

A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court in Abuja on Tuesday, sentenced a vagrant, Abubakar Usman, 26, to one year imprisonment for stealing a cell phone worth N42, 000. Usman, of no fixed address, was arraigned on one-count charge of theft. The Judge, Mr Abubakar Sadiq, sentenced the convict accordingly when he pleaded guilty to the…

