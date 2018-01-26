 Valverde Has Big Plans For Coutinho | Nigeria Today
Valverde Has Big Plans For Coutinho

Posted on Jan 26, 2018

Ernesto Valverde has revealed he has huge plans for Philippe Coutinho, after he made his Barcelona debut against Espanyol.

Coutinho came off the bench in a cameo appearance, after Barcelona had gone 2-0 up, but linked up well with Messi.

The Brazil international came on for Iniesta, whom many believe he was bought to replace, and Valverde will unveil his plans.

“In the sense that he will be good for our game, he can help us with his self-confidence, his ability one-on-one, to see the free player when he is close to the area, the danger is sensed.

“[Coutinho had] a simple game, but I think it went well. Let’s see, this is the beginning.”

