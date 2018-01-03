Valverde Not Opening Up On Coutinho Transfer

Barcelona gaffer, Ernesto Valverde insists he has no idea if the club is looking to sign Coutinho this January window.

Reports have it that the Reds have changed their stance on selling the forward, and Barcelona are yet to table a deal.

Valverde thinks Coutinho is “a great player” but insists he does not want to talk openly about anyone outside his own squad.

“Sometimes I come in here and I learn about things that are happening; whether they’re true or not, I don’t know,” he told a news conference ahead of Barca’s Copa del Rey clash with Celta Vigo.

“Coutinho plays for another team and he is a great player for that team. If he plays for Barca in the future or not, I don’t know.

“I like the players I have in my team and if another one comes in the future, I’m sure he has to be a very good player, too.”

Asked about Coutinho being ineligible to play in the Champions League this season if he joins Barca this month, Valverde replied: “I’ve got nothing to say about Coutinho. We respect the fact he plays for another club.”

