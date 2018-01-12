Van Persie heading home to Feyenoord

Dutch striker and record goalscorer Robin van Persie is heading home to rejoin his boyhood club Feyenoord, Dutch media reported Friday.

“Not everything is completely sorted out yet, but it seems to be moving in the right direction,” a club official told the ANP news agency.

Van Persie is expected to undergo a medical at the weekend, Dutch media added.

The 34-year-old former Arsenal captain and ex-Manchester United star is still under contract with Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

He was recalled to the Dutch national team in August, even though he had not donned the Dutch jersey since 2015.

But he suffered a knee injury after his surprise international return which has kept him off the field for the Istanbul club since.

Once named as the Dutch Football Association’s young talent of the year, Van Persie remains the country’s top, all-timer scorer having scored 50 goals in 102 internationals.

After starting out with Excelsior, he made his debut for Feyenoord in 2002, before transferring to Arsenal in 2004, eventually becoming captain in 2011-2012.

He transferred to Manchester United in August 2012 for a fee of over £27 million (30 million euros). He moved to Fenerbahce in July 2015.

