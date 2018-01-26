Vanity Fair Insists Reece Witherspoon Does Not Have Three Legs

Vanity Fair’s Hollywood Portfolio issue may, or may not, contain a few Photoshop errors.

Does Oprah have three arms? Is that a third leg coming from Reese Witherspoon?

Annie Leibovitz photographed 12 of film and TV’s most iconic actors, along with journalist Graydon Carter for his VF hurrah.

Alongside Oprah and Witherspoon, the front features celebs like Jessica Chastain, Harrison Ford, Michael B Jordan, Zandaya, Gal Gadot and Nicole Kidman.

The cover, on which everyone looks very lovely, has a bit of an optical illusion where Witherspoon appears to have three legs.

Although VF has declared it’s not a Photoshop fail, blaming the lining of her dress, many beg to differ:

Can you see it? Well, Reese noticed it too, and cheekily tweeted this:

And Oprah replied:

Third hand? Indeed. VF uploaded a selection of “behind the scenes” images online – you can take a look here – and those looking for anything out of the ordinary soon noticed that, well, Oprah was given an extra hand:

Awks.

VF soon apologised, this time blaming Photoshop (more like the retoucher), and replaced the image with this:

Much better, although Leibovitz must be cringing.

[source:mashable]

