 VC Attributes Nigeria’s Problem On Lack Of True Federalism | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VC Attributes Nigeria’s Problem On Lack Of True Federalism

Posted on Jan 20, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Vice Chancellor of Igbinedion University Okada, Nigeria, Professor Eghosa Osaghae has attributed the Problems confronting Nigeria as lack of true elements of federalism in the country. He said this in Abuja while delivering the convocation lecture of NOUN where over 14,768 graduands were awarded degrees in various disciplines. Osaghae whose lecture was titled: “Restructuring […]

The post VC Attributes Nigeria’s Problem On Lack Of True Federalism appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.