Vehicles And Goods Worth Several Millions Of Naira Destroyed In Inferno At Customs Warehouse

A Nigeria Customs Service warehouse belonging to the Federal Operations Unit Zone A, based in Lagos was engulfed in flames on Thursday which did a lot of damage to the property and vehicles inside. The fire destroyed the warehouse’s contents which included confiscated automobiles and imported parboiled rice. One anonymous eyewitness stated, “The fire razed substantial […]

The post Vehicles And Goods Worth Several Millions Of Naira Destroyed In Inferno At Customs Warehouse appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

