Verizon’s deal to sell the Huawei Mate 10 Pro has been squashed say rumors

Verizon may have ended discussions with Huawei to sell the Mate 10 Pro on its network due to pressure from the U.S. government, according to rumors. This comes just a few weeks after a similar deal with AT&T was also squashed.

