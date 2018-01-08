Vermont Could Collect Taxes in Crypto Under Proposed Law
A state legislator in Vermont has proposed a bill to create a regulatory framework for blockchain tech, including a transaction tax payable in crypto.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!