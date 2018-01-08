Versity Plans yearlong activities to mark decade anniversary

In commemoration of its 10 year anniversary, the Western Delta University (WDU), Oghara, Delta state, has lined out a year-long series of events to celebrate its achievements.

Disclosing this in a press statement, made available to the Nation in Warri, the Registrar of the institution, G.O Egbiri, said the university, which produced its first set of graduates in 2010, had since graduated seven sets of final year students.

According to him, the WDU had run its ten years of academic activities uninterrupted, adding that the National Universities Commission (NUC) had recently approved two more programme for the university.

“Though the university acquired the Federal Government’s approval in May 2007, it actually commenced academic activities on March 31st 2008. WDU produced its first set of graduates in 2010 and since then it has graduated seven sets of final year students regularly.

“This means WDU has never witnessed any disruption either by staff’s strike action or students’ unrest. Also to be celebrated is the total absence of cultism in the school” said the Registrar.

Egbiri explained that “WDU offers 15 fully accredited undergraduate courses in Social and Management Sciences as well as Natural and Applied Sciences. In addition, we have recently received National University Commission’s (NUC) approval for two programmes, namely, B.Sc. Criminology and Security Studies and B.Sc. International Relations.

“NUC has also given WDU approval for Law degree programme for which we are presently seeking Council of Legal Education’s approval. Remarkably, the University boasts of fully equipped and functional laboratories”.

“WDU’s Permanent Site is a sprawling 150 hectres of once luscious and ever-green forest from which an eye-catching picturesque campus is being created through an uncommon harmony between Mother Nature and the most wondrous architectural statements in brick, steel, glass and stone, giving the ambiance of a well-manicured garden”.

“The celebrations will be spread out through the entire year and will involve special lectures to be delivered by top class national figures and respected Local and Foreign Academics. Also lined up are varieties of Sporting, Literary and Cultural activities involving WDU’s students and staff.

“Specifically, WDU will host a sports fiesta. The university is already a sports power house; it hosted the All Nigeria Private Universities Games (NUPGA) in 2011 and emerged second”. In 2017 WDU won 22 medals at the 7th NUPGA games hosted by Nile University, Abuja.

“Obviously, WDU has firmly established itself in the comity of Nigerian universities within 10 years, the Registrar said. WDU graduates are flying high in various establishments in the country and abroad, while some others are engaged in Postgraduate programmes in top-flight universities across the globe.

“We at WDU are rolling out the drums in a well-deserved celebration and all universities, industries and the general public are invited to celebrate with us”, he added.

