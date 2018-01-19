Very Clever – Check How They Tried To Use Pineapples To Smuggle A Container Of Cocaine

Some will say that pineapple on pizza is a crime, and they’d have a point, but they’re playing in the minor leagues.

A massive shipment of cocaine was uncovered after arriving in the Portuguese port of Lisbon, 745 kilograms found stuffed inside the tropical fruit.

Spanish and Portuguese police had worked in collaboration for close to a year to bust the operation, so you would imagine that they were pretty stoked to find the blow wrapped in packaging and coated in pineapple-yellow wax.

Roll the video:

Caught and arrested – hmm, maybe not all that clever.

[source:reuters]

