Veteran actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola returns to acting – The Punch



The Punch Veteran actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola returns to acting

The Punch

Veteran Yoruba actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola who has been off the screen for years now, has returned to acting after getting her husband's permission. The beautiful actress left her thriving acting career in 2007 after she got married to Olayiwola Babatunde …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

