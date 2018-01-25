Vice President Yemi Osinbajo ends participation at 2018 World Economic Forum in Davos

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has concluded his participation at the 2018 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. The Vice President had led the Nigerian delegation to Davos for the summit which began on Tuesday and is slated to end on Friday. The Nigerian delegation included the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Okey Enelamah, and the […]

The post Vice President Yemi Osinbajo ends participation at 2018 World Economic Forum in Davos appeared first on BellaNaija.

