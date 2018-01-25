Vice President Yemi Osinbajo ends participation at 2018 World Economic Forum in Davos
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has concluded his participation at the 2018 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. The Vice President had led the Nigerian delegation to Davos for the summit which began on Tuesday and is slated to end on Friday. The Nigerian delegation included the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Okey Enelamah, and the […]
The post Vice President Yemi Osinbajo ends participation at 2018 World Economic Forum in Davos appeared first on BellaNaija.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!