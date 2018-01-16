Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to Deliver Lecture in Harvard

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is in the U.S. to deliver a lecture at the Harvard University, Boston, U.S. on “Africa Rising” course at Harvard Business School. Osinbajo, while at Harvard, will also engage in marathon meetings at the Ivy League school. Harvard described the lecture as a historic moment as it will be the first time […]

The post Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to Deliver Lecture in Harvard appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

