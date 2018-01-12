 Victims Of Fulani Herdsmen’s Attack Memorial service in Pictures | Nigeria Today
Victims Of Fulani Herdsmen’s Attack Memorial service in Pictures

The Victims of Fulani Herdsmen Attack in Benue state was given a mass burial on the 11th of January. According to reports, the bodies were 75 in numbers. They were also given a memorial service by friends, families, people of the state and politicians who were in attendance to witness the sad event.

.

