Victor Umeh: APGA Candidate Wins Anambra Central Senatorial Rerun Election

The candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Victor Umeh, was on Sunday officially declared the winner of the Anambra Central Senatorial rerun election held on Saturday, January 13, 2018.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Umeh, a former National Chairman of the APGA, defeated 13 other challengers to clinch the Senatorial seat.

In an election that witnessed one of the lowest turnouts in history of elections in the country, Mr Umeh garnered 64,879 votes out of about 67000 votes cast in the seven local government areas of the zone.

Umeh also defeated current Labour and Employment Minister, Senator Chris Ngige of the All Progressives Congress.

It was learnt that Ngige had asked his supporters to boycott the election, saying he had written INEC of his withdrawal from the race when the election was to hold.

The minister wondered why the electoral body “mischievously included his name on the list of contestants” after he had since January 2016 written the electoral commission to withdraw from the race.

He threatened to sue INEC for trying to ridicule him and use his name to give credibility to the election.

Meanwhile, here is the summary of the results for other candidates: AA-35, ACD-33, ADC-57, GPN-48, ID-14, KOWA-12, LP-95, MPPP-111, NCP-72, PDP-5, and UPP-55.

