 Victor Umeh Now Dancing Like Playing Mantis After Wining Anambra Central Senatorial Rerun Election (Photos) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Victor Umeh Now Dancing Like Playing Mantis After Wining Anambra Central Senatorial Rerun Election (Photos)

Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Live from Aguluzigbo….. Winner of Anambra Central Senatorial Rerun Election Chief Victor Umeh was pictured dancing joyously with his wife Osodieme Mrs. Prisca Umeh after INEC announced the result of the election. APGA candidate, Chief Sir Victor Umeh was declared the winner of the January 13th Anambra Central Senatorial Rerun Election by INEC with a […]

The post Victor Umeh Now Dancing Like Playing Mantis After Wining Anambra Central Senatorial Rerun Election (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab .

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.