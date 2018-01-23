VIDEO: Airboy – Vibes

Aquila Records golden boy, Airboy hosting on the Industry Nights is undoubtedly the most electrifying edition of their weekly event in December 2017, an event which also saw the release of his debut body of work, the Vibes EP.

Here is the video to the Vibes single, featuring excerpts from the December event;

Directed by Adasa Cookey and Victor Amama for Squareball Media, the video takes us through events building up to the successful event, as well as performances from the event, especially that special moment when his mum was handed a microphone to pray for him on stage.

Enjoy Below;

