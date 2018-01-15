 VIDEO: B-Red ft. Tiwa Savage – Connect | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: B-Red ft. Tiwa Savage – Connect

Posted on Jan 15, 2018 in Music, News | 0 comments

Music act – B-Red had a banner year in 2017, churning out chart-topping singles and dope videos to match which saw his stock rise musically.

The singer is showing no signs of slowing down as he opens up his account in 2018 with a heavy collaboration entitled “Connect” with the lady on top form – Tiwa Savage.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Watch and Enjoy

AUDIO DOWNLOAD

The post VIDEO: B-Red ft. Tiwa Savage – Connect appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.