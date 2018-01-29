 VIDEO: Banky W – Love U Baby | Nigeria Today
VIDEO: Banky W – Love U Baby

Posted on Jan 29, 2018

Empire Mates Entertainment presents the official music video for Banky W’s “Love U Baby”. The song was written by Cobhams Asuquo and Banky W while the video was directed by Banky W and Jonathan Whittaker.

